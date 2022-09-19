WLOX Careers
Police: Woman arrested left scene of fatal Gulfport motorcycle wreck

Dixie Tanner Sharp was arrested by Gulfport Police Monday on a charge of leaving the scene of...
Dixie Tanner Sharp was arrested by Gulfport Police Monday on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.(Gulfport Police Department)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Police have arrested someone in connection to a fatal motorcycle wreck in Gulfport.

Dixie Tanner Sharp was arrested by Gulfport Police Monday on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.

The 46-year-old’s arrest comes after police responded to the intersection of Highway 90 and 20th Avenue Sunday night in reference to a motorcycle wreck.

When they arrived, officers found an empty white Lexus and pieces of motorcycle scattered in the road. Witnesses told police they saw Sharp walking away from the Lexus after the wreck.

Carlos Del La Cruz, the driver of the motorcycle, died at the scene from his injuries.

Sharp is being held at the Harrison County jail with a $100,000 bond.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477.

