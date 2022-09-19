Motorcyclist killed during crash on Highway 90 in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A motorcyclist has been pronounced dead following an accident on 20th Avenue and Highway 90 in Gulfport.

According to Gulfport PD, first responders arrived to the scene around 8 p.m. An identity has yet to be released, and the cause of the accident is still under investigation.

As a result, all westbound and eastbound lanes are completely shut down. Motorists are asked to expect delays and use alternate routes if possible.

We are currently working a motorcycle accident on Highway 90 and 20th Avenue. Westbound and Eastbound lanes are completely shut down. Expect delays and please use an alternate route. — Gulfport Police Dept (@GulfportPolice) September 19, 2022

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.