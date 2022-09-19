WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week

Motorcyclist killed during crash on Highway 90 in Gulfport

One person is dead following a motorcycle accident at 20th Ave. and Hwy 90
One person is dead following a motorcycle accident at 20th Ave. and Hwy 90(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A motorcyclist has been pronounced dead following an accident on 20th Avenue and Highway 90 in Gulfport.

According to Gulfport PD, first responders arrived to the scene around 8 p.m. An identity has yet to be released, and the cause of the accident is still under investigation.

As a result, all westbound and eastbound lanes are completely shut down. Motorists are asked to expect delays and use alternate routes if possible.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say Freddie L. Chthey of Pascagoula received fatal injuries after his truck strayed...
Pascagoula man identified as victim of fatal Hwy 57 accident
deadly crash
Victim of fatal wreck on I-10 in Hancock County identified
This accident is still under investigation.
Motorcyclist dead following wreck on Hwy 90
Family members said Zakary Stewart, 22, left his home of Cullman, Ala., to work as a car...
Alabama man identified as employee slain at Slidell car dealership
Around 2:30 p.m. Sept. 17, Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a crash on Highway 43.
One dead after Hwy 43 wreck in Hancock County

Latest News

An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street...
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
Firetrucks lines up on Water Street and followed its route on Howard Street.
Biloxi Fire Department lines up for Firemen’s Day Parade
Eric's First Alert Forecast 9.18.22
Summer-like heat builds this week
Firetrucks lines up on Water Street and followed its route on Howard Street.
Biloxi Fire Department lines up for Firemen’s Day Parade