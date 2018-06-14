Shuckers fall to M-Braves in extras, magic number down to one - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Shuckers fall to M-Braves in extras, magic number down to one

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

Needing a win and a Mobile loss to clinch the South Division first half title, the Shuckers got the help they needed from the BayBears. They just couldn't finish the job themselves. 

The Shuckers (39-27) fell to Mississippi (27-39) 5-4 in ten innings at MGM Park, but Mobile's loss to Pensacola dropped Biloxi's magic number down to one. The Shuckers now only need to win Friday against the M-Braves (or need another BayBears loss to the Blue Wahoos) to clinch the South Division first half title and the automatic postseason berth that comes with it. 

Trailing 4-3 in the bottom of the eighth, the Shuckers knotted things up with a Lucas Erceg RBI single that scored Troy Stokes, Jr. However, Daniel Lockhart's RBI single in the top of the tenth made the difference for Mississippi.

Along with the possible postseason implications, Friday also marks Saints Hall of Fame Day at MGM Park. Members of both the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans will host a free clinic open to the public from 3 to 5 p.m. before throwing out first pitches and signing autographs at the Shuckers game that night. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. 

