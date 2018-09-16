Family remembers shooting victim as a loving father with a big smile

Family remembers shooting victim as a loving father with a big smile

Troy Taylor was shot and killed over the weekend outside an Ocean Springs bar. His family is struggling to come to terms with the big hole his absence has left.
By 

Lindsay Knowles and Desirae Duncan

Family remembers shooting victim as a loving father with a big smile
Published 39m at 2:59 PM
Troy Taylor was shot and killed over the weekend outside an Ocean Springs bar. His family is struggling to come to terms with the big hole his absence has left.
Lindsay Knowles and Desirae Duncan

On Monday, the remnants appear to just be a disorganized disturbance near Jamaica. But, these remnants will move toward the Gulf this week, possibly becoming a depression or a storm.
Wesley Williams

Coke says cannabis is an ingredient that could gain ground in wellness beverages globally.
A woman was flown to the hospital after an ATV accident in West Harrison County.
Retailers in downtown Wiggins are determined to re-create the past to secure the future of their city.
Mike Lacy

Published September 16, 2018 at 5:45 PM
Published September 16, 2018 at 4:24 PM
Published 6m at 3:32 PM
Published 39m at 2:59 PM
Coke says cannabis is an ingredient that could gain ground in wellness beverages globally.
A woman fled Florence from Myrtle Beach, SC to Sarasota, FL, and a stranger bestowed an act of kindness in a parking lot.
RNN Staff

The Jackson Generals (3-1) were crowned the 2018 Southern League Champions on Saturday night at MGM Park with their 3-2 win over the Biloxi Shuckers (1-3). Domingo Leyba was named the Southern League Championship Series MVP.
Spencer Siegel

No. 18 Mississippi Gulf Coast dominated both sides of the football Thursday night against No. 15 Holmes and won 48-14 at A.L. May Memorial Stadium.
Don Hammack

