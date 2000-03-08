Chainsaw artist Keno Brown's work is visible along the Mississippi Coast.More >>
Beginning July 1, people in Mississippi who commit crimes against law enforcement officers, firefighters and emergency workers will face doubled penalties.More >>
One local middle school will be heading to a worldwide robotics competition, but not before receiving a helping hand from local businesses.More >>
Friday Governor Phil Bryant announced he will move more than $38 million dollars from the Rainy Day Fund to balance the state budget.More >>
Some Harrison County 7th graders are putting their classroom lessons to work at the Humane Society of South Mississippi.More >>
The main business corridor in Waveland got a little tender loving care Friday. Mayor Mike Smith led a team of city workers and volunteers on a beautification blitz along Hwy. 90.More >>
Deep within the grounds of Stennis Space Center is the Naval Oceanographic Office Glider Operations Center.More >>
Rep. Steve Holland, a Plantersville Democrat, says he was only diagnosed last week. While he does well on some days, he says, there are other days where his short-term memory suffers. Holland says he knows it will get worse, but says he will try serve through 2019.More >>
Jalen Williams has been found guilty of capital murder in the death of Lamont Hayes. He was sentenced to life in prison.More >>
Republicans have set course for a climactic House vote on their health care overhaul.More >>
London's top anti-terror officer says two more "significant arrests" have been made in connection with the Westminster attack, in central and northern England.More >>
The WWE wrestler Kane, real name Glenn Jacobs, is preparing to run for the office of mayor in Knox County, TN.More >>
The food was shipped to retail location nationwide and include brands such as Spring River Farms, Sav A Lot, Great Value, Double D Foods, TenderBird, Chickentopia and Smart Foods4Schools.More >>
Lots of wind & humidity today. Plenty of storms for tomorrow on the way. Severe weather possible. Click and watch the forecast video for details.More >>
When a scam caller claiming to be an IRS agent unknowingly called a police officer and tried to scam him, hilarity ensued.More >>
It's an attempt to create transparency between candidates and voters, under the direction of the Mississippi Ethics Commission.More >>
If signed into law by Governor Phil Bryant, Senate Bill 2689 would ban any local or state elected official from using their campaign money for personal use. This would, also, include any candidate who ran for the office and got over $200 in contributions.More >>
Attorney General Jim Hood announced that an additional $ 34,441,643.60 recovered by his office was delivered to the state Treasury Thursday, and he urged the Mississippi Legislature to appropriate about $7 million to the Department of Mental Health.More >>
In Bay St. Louis, questions are arising about the enforceability of zoning codes the city adopted in 2010.More >>
In a public meeting on Thursday engineers explained the plans to build a roundabout at the Airport Rd. and Washington Ave. Intersection.More >>
A new federal report mistakenly includes the Harrison County jail on a list of facilities that released immigrants living in the country illegally.More >>
The countdown is on for the 2017 edition of Biloxi Black Beach Weekend.More >>
A Florida woman had all the work done - her breasts, butt, lips and liposuction - after stealing a strangers ID and using the victim's credit card.More >>
Saucier Lizana Road reopens early Friday morningMore >>
A Hancock County contractor is planning to file a lawsuit against the City of Bay St. Louis, claiming Councilman Lonnie Falgout used his influence as a city official to slander the contractor and cause damage to his business.More >>
Some of the people who live in the Cherokee Forest area of Pascagoula are living in fear. They're not afraid of crime, but for their health.More >>
The Mississippi Supreme Court will not reconsider a tax issue involving the Pascagoula-Gautier School District and Chevron.More >>
The police investigation into a deadly traffic accident involving a Gulfport police officer is complete, and will soon be presented to a grand jury.More >>
Some Harrison County 7th graders are putting their classroom lessons to work at the Humane Society of South Mississippi.More >>
A teenager ran to safety after his home on Landon Road went up in flames overnight.More >>
With spring just around the corner and good weather ahead, veterans ready to hit the field are in luck.More >>
Not only does the 2017 Mississippi Gulf Coast St. Jude Dream home have three bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, 2,600 square feet, and beach view - it could be all yours.More >>
Around 50 passengers were on the bus when the crash happened, and we're told only seven of them were able to walk away.More >>
Download the power of the WLOX Local News app right to your Amazon Fire TV!More >>
A Florida man arrested for eating pancakes in the middle of the road in broad daylight ignited a lively debate on the police department's Facebook page.More >>
A 28-year police veteran said this is probably the most heinous criminal act he's ever seen.More >>
The North Charleston man who pleaded guilty to the abuse of a dog that has since become an ambassador for the humane treatment of animals has received a sentence of five years.More >>
The teenager credited the training he received in police program for teenagers for knowing what to do to save his friend's life.More >>
When a scam caller claiming to be an IRS agent unknowingly called a police officer and tried to scam him, hilarity ensued.More >>
Why did Cracker Barrel fire Brad's wife? It's really no one's business, other than Brad's and his wife's, but that hasn't stopped people around the world from demanding answers after a Harrison County, IN, man publicly asked the restaurant chain why his wife Nanette was let go from her job at the Cracker Barrel in Corydon.More >>
The North Charleston man who pleaded guilty to the abuse of a dog that has since become an ambassador for the humane treatment of animals has received a sentence of five years.More >>
Keepers say April's moody behavior is a positive sign toward imminent labor.More >>
The attorney for Dawn Drexel was notified by the FBI indicating a search was taking place in Georgetown County Friday in reference to the Brittanee Drexel case.More >>
London's top anti-terror officer says two more "significant arrests" have been made in connection with the Westminster attack, in central and northern England.More >>
Check out The 4 O'Clock Show online to learn more about our guests, events happening in South Mississippi and recipes featured on TV!More >>
Watch or read the latest editorials from the management of WLOX-TV, then send us your own thoughts.More >>
WLOX LawCallTM is a live, weekly, thirty-minute call-in show featuring a different legal topic and your legal questions. We take your calls LIVE every Saturday at 10:30pm.More >>
