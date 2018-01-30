UPDATE: Police identify woman shot to death at Gautier apartment complex

Four women are now charged in connection with a woman's death in Gautier Monday night.

Police say Taleya Guy, 27, was shot to death just before midnight at College Villa Apartments on Ladnier Road. When officers arrived, they learned Guy was driven to a vacant home on Westpark Drive. That's where officers found her body. An ambulance was called, but Guy was pronounced dead at the scene.

"It was pretty traumatizing. I was upstairs with my son. I just heard like pow, pow, pow, pow,” said Keilon McMillian, who lives in the apartment complex. McMillian is still shaken by what happened outside his apartment Monday night.

McMillian says he's no stranger to the sound of gunfire at this complex...but this was unlike anything he's heard before.

"This time it sounded like someone was just aiming to kill. It was like a lot of shots,” he said.

Investigators said they recovered multiple weapons from both crime scenes, and five people were taken in for questioning. Of those five people, four women were charged with Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Assault: Jasmine Anderson, 26; Phyllis Williams, 29; Lamonica Boone, 23; and Tinisha Massey, 23.

Police say the four women arrived at the apartment complex with the victim, but none of them are from Gautier.

"This violence really needs to stop. It's a shame. This much violence going on,” said Sacoya Ducksworth.



Sacoya Ducksworth says she didn't know the victim but heard her cries for help outside her window.



"I'm praying for her family. Literally. Nobody should go through that. Nobody shouldn't have to get that phone call that says that their daughter is dead,” said Ducksworth.

Now with violence at their doorstep, neighbors say they're wondering just where they can find a safe place to call home.



"I just moved here, and I'm kind of nervous now because I have a daughter,” said Tawana Brown.



"Yes, I'm going to move. Because they're going to have to put a fence or something. They're going to have to bolt us in. And so there's going to be one way in and one way out,” said Ducksworth.

Bond for all four will be set at a later time during their initial appearance.

The man who was questioned has not been charged with a crime.

