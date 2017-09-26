Former Bay St. Louis police chief speaks about termination

After just two weeks on the job, Matt Issman is no longer the acting police chief in Bay St. Louis.

After just two weeks on the job, Matt Issman is no longer the acting police chief in Bay St. Louis.

Issman was only named interim chief after former chief Darren Freeman resigned amid an alleged video showing him choking a suspect. (Image Source: WLOX News)

Interim police chief Matt Issman is out, after Mayor Mike Favre sent him an email today relieving him of his duties.(Image Source: WLOX News)

There's been another shakeup in the Bay St. Louis Police Department. Interim police chief Matt Issman is out after Mayor Mike Favre sent him an email Tuesday relieving him of his duties.

"Up until one o'clock this afternoon I was the acting chief of police in Bay St. Louis,” Issman told WLOX News Now.

Matt Issman said he was shocked to see an email from Mayor Mike Favre, relieving him of his law enforcement duties. According to Issman, he and Mayor Favre had been in a disagreement over the way his department would handle a police department matter.

"My goal was to conduct a thorough, independent investigation that protected the rights of everybody," said Issman. "But apparently the mayor wanted somebody to snap and jump at his direction and I'm not that man."

Issman says a Bay St. Louis officer was recently involved in a chase and fired his weapon. He felt the need to involve the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations and do an internal investigation, but he claims Mayor Favre got too involved.

"He wanted to direct who was going to investigate it within my department, one of my employees, and that employee would answer to the mayor and not me. Basically, keep the mayor informed but not the police chief and that's contrary to law,” said Issman.

In a statement, Mayor Favre said he questioned the integrity of the investigation under Issman's supervision, saying,

"I disagree with not following our own policies, not conducting a thorough investigation in accordance with acceptable police standards and not openly communicating with your superiors and our government authorities. Very simply put, in order to be a leader within the City of Bay Saint Louis, I expect you to do your job and do it correctly."

Issman was just named interim chief two weeks ago after former chief Darren Freeman resigned amid an alleged video showing him choking a suspect. Freeman was named interim chief soon after the suicide of former chief Mike Denardo who was being investigated for payroll fraud and selling a city-issued gun.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.