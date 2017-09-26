Former Bay St. Louis police chief speaks about termination

After just two weeks on the job, Matt Issman is no longer the acting police chief in Bay St. Louis.More >>
Harrison Central senior Keon Moore is the spark plug who ignites the Red Rebels offense. He's closing in on a 1,000 yards rushing and guided Harrison Central to a win over Pascagoula last week.More >>
There's been another shakeup in the Bay St. Louis Police Department. Interim police chief Matt Issman is out after Mayor Mike Favre sent him an email Tuesday relieving him of his duties.More >>
There is one residency program in the state that has a Teaching Health Centers designation. With that comes federal funding and it's set to expire at the end of the month.More >>
All across the US Tuesday, local police, Amtrak officials, and folks from Operation Lifesaver took part in a safety exercise meant to increase safety and awareness around railroad tracks.More >>
Right now, the Gulfport Sportsplex consists of 13 fields for baseball and soccer. By next year, that number will grow significantly, thanks to an $8.5 million expansion currently underway.More >>
Emergency workers estimated the child had been left in the 91-degree heat about 30 minutes, but said he appeared to be well cared for before being left on the interstate.More >>
Myrtle Beach police have served a search warrant at a home on Third Avenue South on Thursday night in reference to the disappearance of an 11-month-old child.More >>
