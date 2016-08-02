Historic Ocean Springs home in disrepair gets new plans

The home once was the home of the former mayor of Ocean Springs, Frederick Mason Weed. (Photo Source: WLOX)

A historic Jackson County home that has been vacant and in disrepair for years is getting a new lease on life. (Photo Source: WLOX)

This picture shows the old F.M. Weeds home. It could date back to the 1850s. (Photo Source: MS Dept. of Archives & History)

Chip and Karen Bryant recently bought the old F.M. Weeds house in Ocean Springs. It sits at the corner of Washington Avenue and Iberville Drive. It once was the home of the former mayor of Ocean Springs, Frederick Mason Weed. Weed served as mayor from 1899 to 1910.

This house could date back to the 1850s. The look and structure inside the home tell stories from a different age and time. Karen said when she and her husband saw this house, they just knew they had to have it.

"I love history. I love to know the stories behind homes," said Karen Bryant. "I love this vintage, the porch, it's just a classic old southern home. I knew it had a story."

The house is currently on the National Register of Historic Places. Karen knows it will require a lot of renovation work but said she's already thinking of what she wants to do when it's completed.

"I would love for the home to become a home again. But yet preserve the history, the beauty of the walls, the floors and the windows," said Karen. "Part of history needs to become living history."

Karen said they may live in the home themselves when repairs are done.

