Marsh fire sparks overnight in Waveland

Flames spread through marshlands Monday night in Waveland. Hancock County Fire Marshal Brian Adam said it happened on Garfield Street off of Harbor Drive.

Adam reports the Waveland Fire Department got a call about the fire around 8:20 p.m. Firefighters had the flames out and were clearing the scene shortly after 11 p.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.