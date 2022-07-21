WLOX Careers
Moss Point teen arrested on first-degree murder charge

Emanuel Tamarus Scott, 17
Emanuel Tamarus Scott, 17(Moss Point Police Department)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - On Thursday, Moss Point Police Department announced the arrest of Emanuel Tamarus Scott, 17, in connection to a shooting that took place earlier this year.

19-year-old identified as victim in fatal Moss Point shooting

The suspect was taken into custody at his residence in Moss Point when detectives initiated a search warrant on the home with the assistance of the FBI Task Force. Officers took Scott into custody without incident and transported him to the Jackson County Adult Detention Center.

Scott now faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of 19-year-old Caltavious Anderson of Moss Point.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Moss Point Police Department at 228-475-1711. Anonymous tips can also be made to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers online or by calling 877-787-5898.

