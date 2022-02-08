Gulfport School District announces new athletic director

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Gulfport School District will welcome a new athletic director this summer.

The board of trustees approved Matt Walters at its meeting Monday night.

Walters brings seven years of experience in athletics administration and has worked as a middle school and high school coach for over 15 years in Florida, Mississippi and Missouri.

The Ohio University alumnus is a member of the Mississippi Association of Coaches, Mississippi Athletic Administrators Association, and National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association.

Walters will begin his new role on June 1.

