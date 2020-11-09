MDES opens new phone numbers for people to file unemployment claims

The new numbers go into effect Nov. 12, 2020.

The Mississippi Department of Employment Security is hoping to streamline the process for applications filing unemployment claims. (Source: Hawaii News Now/file)
By WLOX Staff | November 9, 2020 at 11:38 AM CST - Updated November 9 at 3:47 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Department of Employment Security is hoping to streamline the process for applications filing unemployment claims.

On Monday, MDES announced a change in phone numbers for their Contact Center for Mississippians requiring help with Unemployment Insurance Assistance.

Claimants should call 601-493-9427 or 601-326-1119 for the following services.

  • To file unemployment claims,
  • Ask questions about existing claims,
  • Password reset assistance, and
  • How to file weekly certifications

Claimants should call 601-493-9427 for the following services.

Call: 601-855-3133 for the following services.

The MDES Contact Center is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

For more information, please visit https://mdes.ms.gov.

