MDES opens new phone numbers for people to file unemployment claims

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Department of Employment Security is hoping to streamline the process for applications filing unemployment claims.
On Monday, MDES announced a change in phone numbers for their Contact Center for Mississippians requiring help with Unemployment Insurance Assistance.
The new numbers go into effect Thursday, November 12, 2020.
Claimants should call 601-493-9427 or 601-326-1119 for the following services.
- To file unemployment claims,
- Ask questions about existing claims,
- Password reset assistance, and
- How to file weekly certifications
Claimants should call 601-493-9427 for the following services.
- Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) or for PUA Assistance
Call: 601-855-3133 for the following services.
- For Unemployment Insurance Tax assistance, and
- To speak with someone in the Benefits Pay Control Department regarding over-payment or to report fraud.
The MDES Contact Center is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.
For more information, please visit https://mdes.ms.gov.
