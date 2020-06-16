All Biloxi beaches are officially open

(Source: Michael Dugan)
By WLOX Staff | June 16, 2020 at 3:50 PM CDT - Updated June 16 at 4:01 PM

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Despite some debris piles, all of the beaches in Biloxi are back open.

Posted by Harrison County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, June 16, 2020

A section of Gulfport’s beachfront from 20th Avenue to Thornton Avenue is also open. As for the debris west of the Port of Gulfport, crews hope to clear up that area and have the beach reopen very soon.

The goal, according to the Harrison County Board of Supervisors, is to have all of the beaches in the county, all 26 miles worth, open by the Fourth of July weekend.

Posted by Harrison County Board of Supervisors on Monday, June 15, 2020

A portion of beaches in Hancock County also was closed to the public from debris, while all beaches in Jackson County remained open.

Posted by Hancock County MS Government on Wednesday, June 10, 2020

It is estimated that Tropical Storm Cristobal caused over $5 million worth of damage in Hancock and Harrison Counties.

[ READ MORE: State of emergency declared following Tropical Storm Cristobal, extensive damage evident across Miss. Coast ]

