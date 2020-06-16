All Biloxi beaches are officially open

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Despite some debris piles, all of the beaches in Biloxi are back open.
A section of Gulfport’s beachfront from 20th Avenue to Thornton Avenue is also open. As for the debris west of the Port of Gulfport, crews hope to clear up that area and have the beach reopen very soon.
The goal, according to the Harrison County Board of Supervisors, is to have all of the beaches in the county, all 26 miles worth, open by the Fourth of July weekend.
A portion of beaches in Hancock County also was closed to the public from debris, while all beaches in Jackson County remained open.
It is estimated that Tropical Storm Cristobal caused over $5 million worth of damage in Hancock and Harrison Counties.
