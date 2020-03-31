No money for rent? You may have some cover

The CARES Act included direct payments to citizens to help ease cash flow and financial problems caused by this crisis. The checks will be based on 2019 income taxes, or 2018 if you have not filed this year yet. Most adults will get $1,200, or $2,400 for a married couple. Those with adjusted gross income of $75,000 ($150,000 for married couples) or less will get the full amount. The amount gets phased out as incomes rise to $99,000 for individuals or $198,000 for couples. Taxpayers filing as heads of household will get the full payment if they earn $112,500 or less.