PSC working with utility providers to suspend convenience fees

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Public Service Commission is working with utility providers under its jurisdiction to temporarily suspend convenience fees for online payments during the COVID-19 outbreak.
“Suspending these online convenience fees is the right thing to do during this time where social distancing and online payments are encouraged,” said Southern District Commissioner Dane Maxwell. “We will continue to closely monitor the COVID-19 situation and identify ways we can protect customers.”
These providers are Entergy Mississippi, Mississippi Power Company, Atmos Energy, CenterPoint Energy and Spire Gas.
“We thank these utilities for taking measures to help defer costs associated with online bill payments as a means to reduce person-to-person contact,” said Central District Commissioner Brent Bailey. “We encourage everyone to take proper precautions as we work through this health emergency.”
This action comes after an order issued by the commission on March 15 that temporarily suspended utility cutoffs for a period of 60 days to help customers handle the COVID-19 outbreak.
“Little things like temporarily waiving fees for paying bills online help ensure more people pay online when people are staying home and social distancing is encouraged,” said Northern District Commissioner Brandon Presley. “It’s also a small gesture to help in this time of economic distress.”
Utility customers should continue to pay outstanding bills and pay for services provided during the 60 days.
