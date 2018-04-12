Ortiz Fans Eight in Home Opener, Shuckers Win Fifth Straight

There's a new football league in town...again. Former NFL executive Bill Polian announced Tuesday morning that he is establishing The Alliance of American Football.More >>
The Biloxi Shuckers (5-1) used six scoreless innings from RHP Luis Ortiz (W, 1-0) in Wednesday's opening night 2-0 win at MGM Park over the Mississippi Braves (3-3). The win marks Biloxi's fifth straight and pushes them two games into first place in the South Division during the early stages of the 2018 Southern League season.
The Dak Prescott Football ProCamp will be held on July 14th and 15th from 8:30 AM – 12:00 PM at Mississippi State University. Participants will learn fundamental football skills and have the opportunity to meet and interact with the star quarterback.
President Donald Trump is praising the University of Alabama football team for their latest championship season.
WLOX is sponsoring the Biloxi Shuckers home opener by giving away magnet schedules for the fans arriving to MGM Park. The Shuckers open a five-game home series with the Mississippi Braves.
