Street Sweeper overturned in Gulfport - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Street Sweeper overturned in Gulfport

(Photo Source: WLOX) (Photo Source: WLOX)
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

A wreck involving an overturned street sweeper took place in Gulfport on Tuesday. 

The accident happened near O'Neal Rd. and Simpson Rd. when the street sweeper turned over by a ditch next to a utility pole. The pole was too close to the the sweeper and the power company was called to turn off the power. Officials say there was also concern about the integrity of the pole itself. 

The road was blocked up with traffic for a couple of hours before it was finally cleared. 

No injuries were reported. 

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

