Father Jesus arrested Sunday in Gulfport

Just days after asking city leaders for permission to build a church in Gulfport, Father Jesus was arrested for disturbing the peace and failure to comply with the commands of law enforcement.

Jesus, 42, was arrested Sunday at a home in the 3200 block of 11th Street. Gulfport Police were initially called to investigate a domestic dispute involving a man armed with a firearm. A woman told police Jesus had pointed the weapon at her.

Officers found Jesus outside wearing a white robe, a gold-colored crown, and a plainly visible shoulder holster. When they told him what to do next, the officers said Jesus ignored their requests and started using "loud offensive language."

Officers eventually recovered a 12 gauge flare gun, along with flares. No one was injured.

Jesus was arrested and held at the Harrison County Adult Detention Center but has since been released on bond.

Father Jesus, formerly known as Father Laster, is a familiar name in Gulfport where he claims to be CEO of the Saints of the Most High. Last Thursday, the Gulfport Planning Commission denied his proposal to build a church on Monroe Street, just south of Hwy 49. Read more about that request here: https://bit.ly/2DWLfG7

