West Ship Island to resume operations at the end of March

West Ship Island will be officially opened to the public on March 24, following renovations and repairs to areas damaged by Hurricane Nate last fall.

The island had originally been scheduled to open on March 15, however work to repair hurricane damaged facilities has been delayed.

All national seashore areas, including the islands managed by the National Park Service off the Mississippi coast, were closed as of Oct. 6, 2017 as Hurricane Nate approached the Gulf Coast.

The Category 1 storm caused varying levels of damage to piers, boardwalks, and other facilities on the islands and the mainland. Many of the islands reopened on within weeks, but the damage to facilities at West Ship Island forced an early end to the 2017 season.

National seashore staff, private contractors, and ferry staff are actively working to complete repairs in order to open.

This year, Ship Island Excursions is planning to expands its service. The ferry excursion company will establish a daily trip starting May 12, when a vessel will launch from a dock at the Margaritaville Hotel in Biloxi.

Visitors can find ticket prices, schedules, and other updates about the West Ship Island ferry can be found at www.msshipisland.com.

Learn more about visiting West Ship Island on the park’s website.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.