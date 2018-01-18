The original "Voice of the Shuckers" Chris Harris says goodbye

Chris Harris makes one final stop in the home radio broadcast booth at MGM Park, a place where the Tennessee native spent an inordinate amount of time since 2015.

"When you get into a season, you play 140 games, a lot of times you don't take enough time to enjoy what you have," Harris said, looking out the window of his booth toward the Beau Rivage. "This is one of the best views in Minor League Baseball, period."

The fresh-faced Harris came to Biloxi nearly four years ago.

"It's been nothing but exciting," Harris told WLOX in 2015. "The Coast, and this area, Biloxi, is so pumped for baseball."

He became synonymous with the franchise during their formative season as the orignal "Voice of the Shuckers".

"To help be a part of bringing (to life) what was a culmination of what was so many people's vision, it's something that may not be topped in my career," the two-time Southern League Radio Broadcaster of the Year said.

After three seasons of bringing his energetic catch phrases to the Coast, such as "Kiss it Goodbye" and "It's a Biloxi Shuckers Winner," Harris is moving on to become the director of media relations for the Mississippi Braves. However, he is bringing with him some incredible memories from along the way.

"I think any fan, player, coach, member of the staff will remember June 6th, 2015," Harris said.

The original "Voice of the Shuckers" pointed to the franchise's first game at MGM Park after a 54-game road trip, a 5-4 walk-off win, as the highlight of his tenure in Biloxi. It marked a great start to a memorable tenure behind the mic.

"I've grown personally and professionally these past three years," Harris said. "(I) met a lot of great people. I'm moving on, but I'll always have Biloxi as a place that has fond memories, that has people that I know. That's why when I come back here, it'll be a happy day."

Since he's staying within the Southern League, it won't be too long before Harris is back at MGM Park - just one door over, in the visitor's booth. But even from the other side, Harris still can't wait to see what the future has in store for the Biloxi Shuckers.

"From Pascagoula to Bay St. Louis, from Long Beach to Pass Christian, to Saucier, to Gautier, everybody," Harris said. "This is their team. It might say Biloxi, but this is their team. I want to see everyone on the Coast to say "if I have a free night tonight, let's go to the Shuckers game," because it's the place to be."

"As long as the Braves aren't playing the Shuckers, I'm rooting for the Shuckers," Harris said with a smile.

