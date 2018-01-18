The original "Voice of the Shuckers" Chris Harris says goodbye

Before he leaves the Coast to join the Mississippi Braves, we say goodbye to two-time Southern League Radio Broadcaster of the Year - and the original "Voice of the Shuckers" - Chris Harris.More >>
Researchers said signs of CTE is evident early after head impact, even in the absence of signs of concussion.
Brooklyn Biancamano is a middle school student who is setting records as a member of the Long Beach High School cross country and track teams.
Former NASCAR champion Dale Earnhardt Jr. said he hit a tree while driving in North Carolina. He had just helped someone who slid off the road.
After 19 games the Bay High Tigers have posted 10 wins and 9 losses. In the Region 8-4A ranks the Tigers are unbeaten with a 6-0.
