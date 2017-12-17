Bay St. Louis police investigate gunshots in the city

Bay St. Louis police chief Gary Ponthieux says that at some point Monday, he hopes to release new information about a shooting on Sycamore Street.

So far, the chief has shared preliminary information. At just before 3:00 p.m. Sunday, officers were called about a shooting in the area of Sycamore Street and St. Francis Street. When the officers arrived, Ponthieux reports they found two gunshot victims in a wrecked car. They also found a third injured person in the area. That person had been hit by a vehicle. All three were taken to the hospital.

Names of the three individuals have not been released to the media yet. Their conditions are not known.

The preliminary investigation indicates the shootings happened on Sycamore Street and continued onto Saint Francis Street, where the vehicle crashed into a fence in front of a house.

On Sunday police didn't announce any arrests. They also didn't share details about what happened leading up to the shooting and the car accident. Officers stressed the community was safe and shouldn't worry.

If you have any additional information on this case, you're asked to contact the Bay St. Louis Police Department or Mississippi Coast Crimestoppers.

