Biloxi Shuckers win back-to-back games over Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp at MGM Park

Before 1,901 fans at MGM Park the home standing Biloxi Shuckers (52-54) opened the scoring in the bottom of the first. Shuckers shortstop Angel Ortega singled into left field. Troy Stokes, Junior who had singled galloped home to give Biloxi the early lead.

Clint Coulter hit the ball to the Jumbo Shrimp shortstop, on a throwing error, Ortega raced all the way from first to home plate that gave the Shuckers a 2-0 lead after two innings.

Top of the third, Shuckers led 3-1 before Jacksonville's Austin Dean belted a line drive single into left field, Chris Diaz scored to trim the Shuckers lead 3-1.

The Jumbo Shrimp (48-59) added their second run in the top of the fifth inning. Dean came through with another RBI single, that scored Picayune's Braxton Lee.

Jon Perrin (W, 4-2) posted the win. He gave up 2 runs on 8 hits in 6 1/3 inning with 2 strikeouts. The Jumbo Shrimp threatened to score in the top of the sixth inning until Perrin got Rodrigo Vigil to hit into a double play.

Johnny Davis had 2 hits in 4 trips to the plate and Rene Garcia was 2-for-3 .

Game three of the five game series is set for 6:35 p.m. Tuesday at MGM Park.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.