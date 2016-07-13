VA: No 'Pokemon Go' at Biloxi National Cemetery

The cemetery is open to visitors, from dawn to dusk, who want to honor and remember those who are interred there. (Photo source: WLOX)

National cemeteries are maintained to provide a dignified resting place for our nation’s heroes. Officials with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs want you to know playing “Pokemon Go” in the Biloxi National Cemetery goes against that solemn purpose.

“We maintain these hallowed grounds as a national shrine, committed to preserving the decorum and sanctity of it. We will not tolerate any activity that does not honor the final resting place of these men and women,” said Jessica Jacobsen, Deputy Director for the Dallas Office of the VA.

The cemetery is open to visitors, from dawn to dusk, who want to honor and remember those who are interred there.

VA officials said while the cemetery is open to visitors, other recreational activities, such as biking, jogging, picnicking, skateboarding, walking pets and playing “Pokemon Go,” are prohibited.

