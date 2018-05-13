WLOX News This Week: OS Golf Carts - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

WLOX News This Week: OS Golf Carts

The end of this Month Ocean Springs will be the next city to allow golf carts on certain streets. Here to talk about that and the do's and don'ts people need to know before taking their golf carts on the road, Ocean Springs Police Chief Mark Dunston.

Powered by Frankly