Barons Shutout Shuckers In Completion of Suspended Game

BILOXI, MS (Biloxi Shuckers) - After a dense fog rolled into MGM Park and suspended Saturday night play between the Biloxi Shuckers (2-1) and the Birmingham Barons (1-2), action picked back up in the top of the third inning on Sunday with Biloxi trailing 3-0.
The Shuckers struggled to break through against Birmingham right-hander Felix Paulino (W, 1-0), who took over for starting pitcher Bernardo Flores. Despite eight hits, the Shuckers went 0-for-10 with runners in scoring position in the 4-0 defeat.
Starting pitcher Braden Webb (L, 0-1) entered Sunday as the pitcher of record after allowing three runs, two earned, over two innings in a shorted outing on Saturday. The South Carolina product surrendered sacrifice flies to Luis Gonzalez and Micker Adolfo in the second inning before action was suspended.
Angel Perdomo took over duties on the mound and navigated around three walks and two hit batters. In his first outing of the season, the 6’8 southpaw struck out five, including Gavin Sheets with the bases loaded to escape the fourth and wrap two scoreless frames.
Still trailing by three, Biloxi’s best chance to crack the score column arrived in the fifth inning, loading the bases on singles from C.J. Hinojosa and Weston Wilson along with a dropped third strike to Patrick Leonard. Paulino would get Cooper Hummel to bounce back to the mound, stranding the bases loaded and closing his third of five scoreless innings on the day.
Luis Gonzales plated the fourth and final run of the day for the Barons with an RBI-single in the fifth inning against reliever Nattino Diplan.
Bullpen arms Luke Barker and Aaron Kurcz showed well on Sunday, combining for four strikeouts and three shutout innings without allowing a hit. The loss was Biloxi’s first on the season, dropping the club to 2-1 on the early campaign.
Biloxi’s series with the Barons comes to a close on Monday night at 6:35 pm.
