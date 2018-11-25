Coast Christmas tree lots see high demand but tight supply

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Chip Speaker wasted no time after Thanksgiving this year to pick out a tree at Robert Anderson Christmas Trees in Biloxi.
“I’ve come here several years, and I waited too late last year, and they were out of trees," he said, “And so, I came early this year, and so I’m pleased with what I got.”
It’s a good thing Speaker learned his lesson the first time.
“Everybody seems to be going to a real tree this year, so we’re predicting to be out in the next three to four days. This will be the earliest we’ve ever been out," said John Schill, employee at Robert Anderson.
Schill said they order around 1,000 Fraser Firs to fill the lot each year. This year, they only received 500.
Why the tight supply? Go back a decade ago to the Great Recession. Tight budgets forced growers to plant fewer trees. On top of that, Schill said Hurricane Florence’s destruction in the Carolinas also dented supply.
Now, it’s going to take some time to boost the supply again to meet demand.
“It takes several years to grow a tree. Here in the next couple of years, its really going to hurt us. We order x amount of trees, and they can’t fulfill that order because of it being short," Schill said.
Schill also added taller trees sold out before Thanksgiving.
“We are completely out of big trees. We’ve only got 10-foot and under left."
Those may cost you a little extra, too.
“When they go up, the wholesalers, we have to go up a little bit as well, to keep in with the demand," he said.
Schill said there’s no need to panic. Chances of finding a tree are still pretty high. Just get it soon so you can focus on the important things.
“Now I got to go through the trouble of putting it up and having my daughter hang the ornaments," Speaker said before driving off with his tree.
Experts said the tree shortage is unlikely to impact larger retailers like Home Depot.
