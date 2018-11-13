Suspect arrested four years after rape on Biloxi-Ocean Springs Bridge

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Four years after a woman was raped on the Biloxi-Ocean Springs Bridge, the man police believe attacked her is behind bars.
Aaron Roy McMillian, 32, is waiting extradition to Ocean Springs in the rape of a South Mississsippi woman. The rape happened on Nov. 14, 2014.
Ocean Springs Police say they received word from the Mississippi state crime lab that a DNA sample for the suspect had been flagged in Utah. Investigators from Ocean Springs notified detectives in Utah about the discovery. Utah authorities were able to help determine that McMillian was living in Ocean Springs at the time of the rape.
Investigators from Ocean Springs then flew to American Fork, Utah, to interview McMillian. On Nov. 9, police obtained an arrest warrant and charged him with the 2014 rape.
It was a cold November night in 2014 when the victim said she was out walking the bridge. According to her report, there were not as many people out on the bridge as usual due to the cold weather. She said she was less than 50 feet from the top of the bridge on the Ocean Springs side when the suspect passed her. The man then turned and approached her from behind, she said, pushing her to the ground and sexually assaulting her. The woman was able to get away from the suspect, running down the bridge into Ocean Springs. The victim said she drove home and told her husband, who immediately took her to Ocean Springs Hospital for an examination.
McMillian is being held at Utah County Sheriff’s Office, where he is awaiting an extradition hearing, which will determine when he will be brought back to the Coast.
