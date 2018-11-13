Suspect arrested four years after rape on Biloxi-Ocean Springs Bridge

It was a cold November night in 2014 when the victim said she was out walking the bridge. According to her report, there were not as many people out on the bridge as usual due to the cold weather. She said she was less than 50 feet from the top of the bridge on the Ocean Springs side when the suspect passed her. The man then turned and approached her from behind, she said, pushing her to the ground and sexually assaulting her. The woman was able to get away from the suspect, running down the bridge into Ocean Springs. The victim said she drove home and told her husband, who immediately took her to Ocean Springs Hospital for an examination.