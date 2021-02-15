Icy roads possible today. Major cold snap tonight.

Tonight, any precipitation should end but some roads that are not dry may become icy. A hard freeze is expected tonight so protect pipes, people, pets, and plants as record cold temperatures ranging from 13 to 25 degrees will possible overnight. The wind chill overnight into Tuesday morning may drop as cold as 5 degrees which is dangerous and could cause frostbite or hypothermia to anyone not protected from the cold. The last time it was this cold was January 17 2018 which is four years ago or over 1000 days ago.