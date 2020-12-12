USM ends 2020 season on high note

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLOX) - The Southern Miss football team wrapped up its campaign on Thursday night, ending the regular season with a bang, as the Golden Eagles went off for a season-high 45 points in a victory over Florida Atlantic.
Trey Lowe began the year as the team’s third string quarterback, but got the starting nod on Thursday, and accounted for 279 total yards and three total touchdowns. Biloxi’s Tim Jones hauled in six catches for 65 yards and a score, and the USM offense outgained FAU by nearly 200 yards.
After a roller coaster of a season, the team was able to rally behind interim head man Tim Billings and finish the year on a high note before entering the Will Hall era.
“I believe first impressions are everything so I feel like it really helped a lot of people step their game up,” junior defensive back Camron Harrell said, with Hall in attendance.
“I have a soft spot in my heart for Southern Miss and always will,” Billings said. “Hopefully, I just told these guys that this was a start to next year with the new coaching staff. I expect to see them win the championship next year and I’d be cheering for them all the way.”
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.