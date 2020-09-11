MHSAA Football Championships Return to Jackson

CLINTON, Miss. (WLOX) - Whichever South Mississippi squads have the luxury of winning South State this season, they will make the trek up to the capital city.
The MHSAA made it public Thursday that the state football championships will return to the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson in December.
This isn’t a new event for the 60,000-seat venue, having hosted the MHSAA football finals from 1992 to 2013. For the past six years, the state title games have rotated among the “Mississippi Big 3”. This years championships will take place Thursday, December 3rd and Friday, December 4th.
Prior to the pandemic, Mississippi State was scheduled to host but now have a home game on the fifth in their new conference only slate. This works out perfectly with Jackson State’s season being moved to February because of COVID-19 and the venue is large enough for fans to properly social distance.
For more on The 2020 Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi Gridiron Classic, go to https://www.misshsaa.com/2020/09/10/veterans-memorial-stadium-will-host-2020-mhsaa-football-championships/
