Trey Supak named Southern League Pitcher of the Week

Supak earns the Southern League’s weekly award after tossing the first complete game of his career on July 16. The 23-year-old took the hill for the Shuckers in Game One of a doubleheader against the Chattanooga Lookouts and cruised through the four innings, not allowing a baserunner while striking out seven. Reds’ #24 prospect Ibandel Isabel drew a walk to leadoff the fifth, breaking up the perfect game opportunity, but Supak preserved the no-hitter going to the seventh. After recording the first two outs in the seventh, Jose Siri singled up the middle to break up the no-hitter, but Supak induced a groundout from Gavin LaValley to bring the contest to a close, locking down the complete game and the shutout in an 8-0 Shuckers victory. Additionally, Supak recorded two hits in the game, bringing his batting average up to .320 (8-for-25) in 10 games and extending his hitting streak to four games.