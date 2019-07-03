Four-Run Fifth, Strike-Throwing Pitching Guides Shuckers To 4-3 Win

RHP Dylan File (W, 3-0) came out for the top of the sixth inning and allowed one run on a solo homer to Bo Way, his third of the season, pulling Mobile back within a run at 4-3. File finished his night by striking out Brandon Sandoval, his fifth strikeout of the evening. The 23-year-old delivered his second quality start in four outings with the Shuckers, tossing six innings and allowing three runs on six hits while not walking a batter.