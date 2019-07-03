Four-Run Fifth, Strike-Throwing Pitching Guides Shuckers To 4-3 Win

BILOXI, Miss. (Biloxi Shuckers) - The Biloxi Shuckers (47-36, 6-7 2nd Half) scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to top the Mobile BayBears (32-49, 5-8) 4-3 on Tuesday night at MGM Park. Three Shuckers pitchers combined to strikeout nine BayBears without issuing a walk in the victory.
Trailing 2-0 in the bottom of the fifth, C.J. Hinojosa got the rally started for Biloxi with a one-out double down the left-field line. Max McDowell drove in Hinojosa with a single, extending McDowell’s hitting streak to a season-best nine games to bring the Shuckers within a run at 2-1. After McDowell swiped second, Bruce Caldwell plated the tying run with a single to right, leveling the contest at 2-2. Dillon Thomas ripped a single into center off RHP Luis Madero (L, 4-5) before Jake Gatewood cranked a double to left, scoring both runners to put the Shuckers in front 4-2.
RHP Dylan File (W, 3-0) came out for the top of the sixth inning and allowed one run on a solo homer to Bo Way, his third of the season, pulling Mobile back within a run at 4-3. File finished his night by striking out Brandon Sandoval, his fifth strikeout of the evening. The 23-year-old delivered his second quality start in four outings with the Shuckers, tossing six innings and allowing three runs on six hits while not walking a batter.
RHP Cody Ponce (H, 5) spun two scoreless innings before RHP Devin Williams (S, 2) came out and tossed a 1-2-3 top of the ninth to record his second save of the season. Tuesday night was the fourth time this season the Shuckers have not walked a batter.
Mobile hopped out to their early lead thanks to an RBI groundout by Sandoval in the second and a solo home run by Jo Adell in the fifth, his fourth of the year. The BayBears combined to go 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position in the loss.
With a chance to win their four-game series against Mobile, the Shuckers finish up their series on Wednesday night at 6:35 pm. RHP Trey Supak (8-3, 2.41) takes the mound for the Shuckers against Mobile RHP Jermey Beasley (3-5, 4.02) at MGM Park.