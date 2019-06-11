New autonomous rocket factory, more rocket testing facilities coming to Stennis Space Center

"Relativity's expansion at Stennis Space Center is monumental for Hancock County and the entire state of Mississippi. The scope of the work to be undertaken by Relativity and performed by 200 skilled Mississippians demonstrates to the world some of the most advanced operations are successfully performed in our state, allowing companies in all sectors to not only meet, but exceed, their goals," said MDA Executive Director Glenn McCullough, Jr. "MDA salutes the partnership of the Hancock County Port and Harbor Commission and the Hancock County Board of Supervisors, which has been instrumental in bringing this exciting economic development win bringing 190 new careers to the people of the Mississippi Gulf Coast."