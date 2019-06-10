Supak Shines in Shuckers fourth straight win

Supak allowed one of his two hits in the first inning, a one-out double to Jimmy Kerrigan. The La Grange, TX native then struck out the next two batters he faced to strand the runner. Supak retired ten of the next 11 batters he faced before running into a small jam in the fifth. Brian Navaretto was hit by a pitch and two batters later Jordan Gore grounded a ball into right field, moving Navaretto to third. Biloxi’s ace induced a groundout from Travis Blankenhorn to end the fifth, the start of seven in a row retired to finish his outing. All told, the Brewers #11 prospect struck out eight batters and induced eight groundouts and five flyouts over seven scoreless innings. In the process, Supak picked up his league-leading eighth win, dropped his ERA to 1.91 for the season, and improved his home record to 6-0 with a 0.37 ERA at MGM Park.