Supak Shines in Shuckers fourth straight win

BILOXI, Miss. (Biloxi Shuckers) - As he has done at home all season, RHP Trey Supak (W, 8-2) was almost unhittable at MGM Park on Sunday afternoon as the Biloxi Shuckers (37-25) blanked the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (36-27) 8-0. With the win, the Shuckers now have a two-game lead in the Southern League South Division with just seven games left to play in the first half.
Supak allowed one of his two hits in the first inning, a one-out double to Jimmy Kerrigan. The La Grange, TX native then struck out the next two batters he faced to strand the runner. Supak retired ten of the next 11 batters he faced before running into a small jam in the fifth. Brian Navaretto was hit by a pitch and two batters later Jordan Gore grounded a ball into right field, moving Navaretto to third. Biloxi’s ace induced a groundout from Travis Blankenhorn to end the fifth, the start of seven in a row retired to finish his outing. All told, the Brewers #11 prospect struck out eight batters and induced eight groundouts and five flyouts over seven scoreless innings. In the process, Supak picked up his league-leading eighth win, dropped his ERA to 1.91 for the season, and improved his home record to 6-0 with a 0.37 ERA at MGM Park.
The Shuckers offense gave Supak some breathing room in the bottom of the first. Luis Aviles Jr. doubled to leadoff the frame and swiped third during Trent Grisham’s at bat. The reigning Southern League Player of the Week grounded out to first, driving in Aviles to put Biloxi up 1-0. Jake Gatewood and Patrick Leonard both singled before Cooper Hummel hit into a fielder’s choice, putting men on the corner’s for Dillon Thomas, who connected for a three-run home run to right, his fourth of the season, putting the Shuckers up 4-0.
Thomas contributed another RBI in the third when he drew a bases-loaded walk against Blue Wahoos RHP Jorge Alcala (L, 5-3). Biloxi was held off the board in the fourth and fifth but tagged on two more in the sixth thanks to an RBI single by Cooper Hummel and another RBI knock by Thomas, giving him five RBI on the day. Thomas capped his day by doubling off the centerfield wall in the eighth, finishing a triple shy of the cycle.
Max McDowell added the final run of the day on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh. RHP Cody Ponce entered in the eighth and pitched the final two innings, preserving the shutout for Biloxi, the tenth time the Shuckers have blanked an opponent this season.
With the series already in hand, the Shuckers can add to their division lead on Monday night as they continue their five-game set with the Blue Wahoos. Biloxi will send RHP Drew Rasmussen (0-1, 2.95) to the mound against Pensacola RHP Andro Cutura (1-2, 4.45).