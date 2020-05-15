Biloxi councilman charged with DUI, speeding

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Biloxi Councilman Kenny Glavan says he'll take responsibility for his actions. Glavan was charged with DUI early Wednesday morning.
Biloxi Police pulled him over for speeding on Popp's Ferry Road around 2am. Police said Glavan was taken to the police department and given a breath test which registered his blood alcohol content level at .10, which is over the legal limit of .08.
On his Facebook page Wednesday, Glavan posted, "I want to apologize to everyone in Ward 6 that I represent and to my family & friends. I attended a friends birthday party last night and will take responsibility for my actions."
