Questions or complaints about Closed Captioning

March 15, 2010 at 4:03 PM CDT - Updated January 29 at 11:05 AM

If you have an immediate or general concern or question about closed captioning:

Call: 228-896-0761 Ask For: John Armstrong – Chief Engineer Fax: 228-896-0749 Email: closedcaptioning@wlox.com

If you want to file a formal complaint about Closed Captioning:

Formal complaints must be submitted in writing either to the FCC or directly to WLOX. This can be done by U. S. Mail, email or fax.

Rick Williams - V.P. & General Manager WLOX-TV 208 DeBuys Rd. Biloxi, MS 39531 Fax: 228-896-0749 Phone: 228-896-2561 Email: rwilliams@wlox.com