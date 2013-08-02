Questions or complaints about Closed Captioning

If you have an immediate or general concern or question about closed captioning:
Call: 228-896-0761 Ask For: John Armstrong – Chief Engineer Fax: 228-896-0749 Email: closedcaptioning@wlox.com
If you want to file a formal complaint about Closed Captioning:
Formal complaints must be submitted in writing either to the FCC or directly to WLOX. This can be done by U. S. Mail, email or fax.
Rick Williams - V.P. & General Manager WLOX-TV 208 DeBuys Rd. Biloxi, MS 39531 Fax: 228-896-0749 Phone: 228-896-2561 Email: rwilliams@wlox.com