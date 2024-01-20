Saturday's SWAC slate includes the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-14, 0-1 SWAC) meeting the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (6-8, 1-0 SWAC) at 7:00 PM ET on YouTube.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Mississippi Valley State vs. Bethune-Cookman Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Mississippi Valley State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mississippi Valley State Players to Watch

  • Rayquan Brown: 14.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Donovan Sanders: 9.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Arecko Gipson: 9.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Danny Washington: 3.7 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Walter Hamilton: 2.0 PTS, 2.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Bethune-Cookman Players to Watch

  • Jakobi Heady: 15.2 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Zion Harmon: 13.9 PTS, 2.0 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Dhashon Dyson: 14.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Reggie Ward Jr.: 9.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Damani McEntire: 3.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mississippi Valley State vs. Bethune-Cookman Stat Comparison

Mississippi Valley State Rank Mississippi Valley State AVG Bethune-Cookman AVG Bethune-Cookman Rank
363rd 48.4 Points Scored 74.3 197th
353rd 82.6 Points Allowed 74.9 272nd
363rd 27.6 Rebounds 35.2 236th
323rd 7.1 Off. Rebounds 10.3 80th
363rd 3.3 3pt Made 5.9 313th
363rd 7.2 Assists 12.6 244th
358th 15.7 Turnovers 14.6 346th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.