Mississippi State vs. Vanderbilt January 20 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's SEC schedule includes the Mississippi State Bulldogs (11-3, 0-1 SEC) meeting the Vanderbilt Commodores (5-9, 0-1 SEC) at 3:30 PM ET on SEC Network.
Mississippi State vs. Vanderbilt Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network
Mississippi State Players to Watch
- Cameron Matthews: 9.4 PTS, 6.5 REB, 3.0 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Jimmy Bell Jr.: 9.1 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Josh Hubbard: 14.4 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- D.J. Jeffries: 6.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Dashawn Davis: 8.3 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
Vanderbilt Players to Watch
- Ezra Manjon: 16.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Tyrin Lawrence: 13.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.2 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Evan Taylor: 8.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jason Rivera-Torres: 8.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Ven-Allen Lubin: 10.0 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.1 STL, 1.0 BLK
Mississippi State vs. Vanderbilt Stat Comparison
|Mississippi State Rank
|Mississippi State AVG
|Vanderbilt AVG
|Vanderbilt Rank
|173rd
|75.2
|Points Scored
|68.9
|304th
|20th
|63.1
|Points Allowed
|71.5
|180th
|67th
|39.2
|Rebounds
|36.2
|196th
|108th
|9.9
|Off. Rebounds
|8.6
|227th
|168th
|7.6
|3pt Made
|7.3
|205th
|103rd
|14.9
|Assists
|10.1
|350th
|238th
|12.3
|Turnovers
|10.2
|58th
