The Prairie View A&M Panthers (4-7) meet a fellow SWAC team, the Jackson State Tigers (6-6), on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at Williams Assembly Center. The game will begin at 4:00 PM ET.

Jackson State vs. Prairie View A&M Game Information

Jackson State Players to Watch

Angel Jackson: 8.3 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 2.3 BLK

Miya Crump: 9.9 PTS, 5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

TI'lan Boler: 11 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Daphane White: 8.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.1 STL, 1 BLK

Hayleigh Breland: 4.5 PTS, 1.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK

Prairie View A&M Players to Watch

Ryann Pane: 14.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Desiree Lewis: 7.5 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Amauri Williams: 7.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

Jada Roberson: 6.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK

Gerlyn Smith: 7.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

