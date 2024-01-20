Alcorn State vs. Texas Southern January 20 Tickets & Start Time
The Alcorn State Braves (1-12, 0-0 SWAC) face the Texas Southern Tigers (2-9, 0-0 SWAC) in a clash of SWAC squads at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday.
Alcorn State vs. Texas Southern Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
Alcorn State Players to Watch
- Jeremiah Kendall: 16.1 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Byron Joshua: 11.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Dekedran Thorn: 8.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jeremiah Gambrell: 11.1 PTS, 2.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jalen Hawkins: 7.1 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
Texas Southern Players to Watch
- PJ Henry: 14.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jonathan Cisse: 9.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jahmar Young Jr.: 5.5 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Zytarious Mortle: 8.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Kolby Granger: 4.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
Alcorn State vs. Texas Southern Stat Comparison
|Alcorn State Rank
|Alcorn State AVG
|Texas Southern AVG
|Texas Southern Rank
|315th
|68.3
|Points Scored
|65.6
|338th
|361st
|87.9
|Points Allowed
|78.4
|329th
|319th
|33.2
|Rebounds
|36.2
|199th
|257th
|8.2
|Off. Rebounds
|9.4
|160th
|350th
|4.9
|3pt Made
|7.0
|235th
|354th
|9.8
|Assists
|11.4
|321st
|104th
|10.9
|Turnovers
|11.7
|177th
