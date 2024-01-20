The Alcorn State Braves (1-12, 0-0 SWAC) face the Texas Southern Tigers (2-9, 0-0 SWAC) in a clash of SWAC squads at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Alcorn State vs. Texas Southern Game Information

Alcorn State Players to Watch

  • Jeremiah Kendall: 16.1 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Byron Joshua: 11.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Dekedran Thorn: 8.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Jeremiah Gambrell: 11.1 PTS, 2.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jalen Hawkins: 7.1 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Texas Southern Players to Watch

  • PJ Henry: 14.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jonathan Cisse: 9.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jahmar Young Jr.: 5.5 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Zytarious Mortle: 8.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Kolby Granger: 4.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

Alcorn State vs. Texas Southern Stat Comparison

Alcorn State Rank Alcorn State AVG Texas Southern AVG Texas Southern Rank
315th 68.3 Points Scored 65.6 338th
361st 87.9 Points Allowed 78.4 329th
319th 33.2 Rebounds 36.2 199th
257th 8.2 Off. Rebounds 9.4 160th
350th 4.9 3pt Made 7.0 235th
354th 9.8 Assists 11.4 321st
104th 10.9 Turnovers 11.7 177th

