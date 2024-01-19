On Friday, January 19, 2024, the New Orleans Pelicans (21-15) take the court against the Phoenix Suns (19-16) at 8:00 PM ET on BSNO and AZFamily.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Pelicans vs. Suns Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Friday, January 19

Friday, January 19 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BSNO, AZFamily

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Pelicans Games

Pelicans Players to Watch

Brandon Ingram puts up 22.9 points, 5.4 assists and 4.7 rebounds per contest.

Jonas Valanciunas posts 14.1 points, 9.9 boards and 2.3 assists per game, shooting 57.6% from the field.

Zion Williamson puts up 22.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game, shooting 57.9% from the field.

CJ McCollum averages 20 points, 5.1 assists and 4.1 boards.

Herbert Jones posts 10.8 points, 3.7 boards and 2.6 assists per game. Defensively he averages 1.3 steals and 1 block.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Suns Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Devin Booker gives the Suns 26.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 7.9 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

On a per-game basis, Jusuf Nurkic gives the Suns 12.5 points, 10.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

Grayson Allen gives the Suns 13.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game while delivering 1 steal and 0.6 blocked shots.

The Suns are getting 5.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Jordan Goodwin this year.

Drew Eubanks gets the Suns 6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1 assists per game while delivering 0.4 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pelicans vs. Suns Stat Comparison

Pelicans Suns 115.3 Points Avg. 115.4 111.9 Points Allowed Avg. 113.6 48.1% Field Goal % 48% 37.4% Three Point % 37.6%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.