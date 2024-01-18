Mississippi State vs. Tennessee January 18 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Mississippi State Bulldogs (13-3) play the Tennessee Volunteers (8-5) in a matchup of SEC teams at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Mississippi State vs. Tennessee Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, January 18
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Mississippi State Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Mississippi State Players to Watch
- Jerkaila Jordan: 17.4 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jessika Carter: 14.4 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 2 BLK
- Lauren Park-Lane: 9.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 6.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
- Debreasha Powe: 11.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Erynn Barnum: 9.1 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Tennessee Players to Watch
- Sara Puckett: 10.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Karoline Striplin: 12.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jasmine Powell: 10.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jewel Spear: 10.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jillian Hollingshead: 6.1 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.