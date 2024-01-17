The Kentucky Wildcats (10-2, 0-0 SEC) meet the Mississippi State Bulldogs (11-2, 0-0 SEC) in a clash of SEC squads at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday. The game will be available on ESPN2.

Mississippi State vs. Kentucky Game Information

Mississippi State Players to Watch

Cameron Matthews: 9.6 PTS, 6.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

9.6 PTS, 6.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.8 BLK Jimmy Bell Jr.: 9.3 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.2 BLK

9.3 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.2 BLK Josh Hubbard: 14.5 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.5 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK D.J. Jeffries: 7.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

7.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Dashawn Davis: 8.5 PTS, 1.7 REB, 3.6 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Kentucky Players to Watch

Reed Sheppard: 12.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.3 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.9 BLK

12.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.3 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.9 BLK Tre Mitchell: 12.8 PTS, 7.1 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.3 BLK

12.8 PTS, 7.1 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.3 BLK Rob Dillingham: 14.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Antonio Reeves: 19 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

19 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK D.J. Wagner: 11.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

Mississippi State vs. Kentucky Stat Comparison

Kentucky Rank Kentucky AVG Mississippi State AVG Mississippi State Rank 4th 91.1 Points Scored 76.2 160th 238th 73.4 Points Allowed 62.7 18th 108th 38.3 Rebounds 40.2 49th 250th 8.3 Off. Rebounds 10.2 96th 12th 10.6 3pt Made 7.9 142nd 8th 19.4 Assists 15.4 80th 16th 9.1 Turnovers 12.2 221st

