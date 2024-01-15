Monday's SWAC schedule includes the Texas Southern Tigers (1-10) facing the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-12) at 6:30 PM ET.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Mississippi Valley State vs. Texas Southern Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Mississippi Valley State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mississippi Valley State Players to Watch

Sh'Diamond McKnight: 13.3 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.2 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.3 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.2 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Jaylia Reed: 7.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Amberly Brown: 5.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.3 BLK

5.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.3 BLK Lizzie Walker: 3.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

3.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Leah Turner: 4.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Texas Southern Players to Watch

Daeja Holmes: 10.1 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.1 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Taniya Lawson: 10.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Jaida Belton: 4.7 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.6 BLK

4.7 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.6 BLK Jordyn Turner: 9.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Shomari Phillips: 3.0 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.