The Alcorn State Braves (2-9) play a fellow SWAC team, the Alabama State Hornets (0-11), on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at Dunn-Oliver Acadome. The game will start at 3:00 PM ET.

Alcorn State vs. Alabama State Game Information

Alcorn State Players to Watch

Nakia Cheatham: 9 PTS, 7 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

9 PTS, 7 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Zy'Nyia White: 10.4 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.4 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Destiny Brown: 7.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.4 BLK

7.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.4 BLK Kiarra Henderson: 4.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

4.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Tyginae Wright: 5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Alabama State Players to Watch

Cordasia Harris: 10.4 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.6 BLK

10.4 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.6 BLK Shmya Ward: 10.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

10.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK Dakiyah Sanders: 3.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

3.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Whitney Dunn: 6.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Che'Mya Carouthers: 4.8 PTS, 1.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

