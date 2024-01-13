Alcorn State vs. Alabama State January 13 Tickets & Start Time
The Alabama State Hornets (4-8, 0-0 SWAC) play the Alcorn State Braves (1-12, 0-0 SWAC) in a clash of SWAC squads at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Alcorn State vs. Alabama State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Alcorn State Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Alcorn State Players to Watch
- Jeremiah Kendall: 16.1 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Byron Joshua: 11.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK
- Dekedran Thorn: 8.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Jeremiah Gambrell: 11.1 PTS, 2.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jalen Hawkins: 7.1 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Alabama State Players to Watch
- Antonio Madlock: 15.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- CJ Hines: 11.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Micah Octave: 4.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Sean Smith: 6.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ubong Okon: 2.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Alcorn State vs. Alabama State Stat Comparison
|Alabama State Rank
|Alabama State AVG
|Alcorn State AVG
|Alcorn State Rank
|257th
|72
|Points Scored
|68.3
|309th
|291st
|75.8
|Points Allowed
|87.9
|361st
|44th
|40.7
|Rebounds
|33.2
|314th
|44th
|11.3
|Off. Rebounds
|8.2
|258th
|138th
|8
|3pt Made
|4.9
|347th
|267th
|12.3
|Assists
|9.8
|353rd
|94th
|10.8
|Turnovers
|10.9
|103rd
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.