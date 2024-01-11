Thursday's SEC slate includes the Ole Miss Rebels (9-3) versus the Auburn Tigers (10-2), at 7:30 PM ET.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Ole Miss vs. Auburn Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Ole Miss Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ole Miss Players to Watch

Marquesha Davis: 12.0 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK

12.0 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK Madison Scott: 10.1 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK

10.1 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK Snudda Collins: 11.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Kennedy Todd-Williams: 7.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

7.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Rita Igbokwe: 5.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.9 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Auburn Players to Watch

Honesty Scott-Grayson: 15.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Taylen Collins: 8.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.7 BLK

8.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.7 BLK JaMya Mingo-Young: 8.7 PTS, 4.0 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.7 PTS, 4.0 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Mar'shaun Bostic: 6.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Sydney Shaw: 8.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.