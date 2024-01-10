Wednesday's SEC schedule includes the Ole Miss Rebels (12-0, 0-0 SEC) versus the Florida Gators (9-3, 0-0 SEC), at 9:00 PM ET on SEC Network.

Ole Miss vs. Florida Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, January 10

Wednesday, January 10 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network

Ole Miss Players to Watch

Allen Flanigan: 16.4 PTS, 7.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.9 BLK

16.4 PTS, 7.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.9 BLK Matthew Murrell: 16.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Jaylen Murray: 15.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

15.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK Jaemyn Brakefield: 10.3 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

10.3 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK Jamarion Sharp: 3.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 1 STL, 2.7 BLK

Florida Players to Watch

Tyrese Samuel: 14.6 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 1 BLK

14.6 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 1 BLK Walter Clayton Jr.: 15.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

15.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK Alex Condon: 8.5 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK

8.5 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK Zyon Pullin: 13.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.8 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

13.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.8 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK Will Richard: 10.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

Ole Miss vs. Florida Stat Comparison

Ole Miss Rank Ole Miss AVG Florida AVG Florida Rank 160th 75.9 Points Scored 85.4 17th 89th 66.9 Points Allowed 73.8 254th 253rd 34.8 Rebounds 45 3rd 274th 8 Off. Rebounds 14.4 4th 147th 7.8 3pt Made 7.4 195th 55th 16.2 Assists 16.3 49th 63rd 10.3 Turnovers 13.3 295th

