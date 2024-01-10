Wednesday's SEC schedule includes the Ole Miss Rebels (12-0, 0-0 SEC) versus the Florida Gators (9-3, 0-0 SEC), at 9:00 PM ET on SEC Network.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Ole Miss vs. Florida Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Ole Miss Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ole Miss Players to Watch

  • Allen Flanigan: 16.4 PTS, 7.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Matthew Murrell: 16.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Jaylen Murray: 15.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Jaemyn Brakefield: 10.3 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Jamarion Sharp: 3.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 1 STL, 2.7 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Florida Players to Watch

  • Tyrese Samuel: 14.6 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 1 BLK
  • Walter Clayton Jr.: 15.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Alex Condon: 8.5 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Zyon Pullin: 13.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.8 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
  • Will Richard: 10.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ole Miss vs. Florida Stat Comparison

Ole Miss Rank Ole Miss AVG Florida AVG Florida Rank
160th 75.9 Points Scored 85.4 17th
89th 66.9 Points Allowed 73.8 254th
253rd 34.8 Rebounds 45 3rd
274th 8 Off. Rebounds 14.4 4th
147th 7.8 3pt Made 7.4 195th
55th 16.2 Assists 16.3 49th
63rd 10.3 Turnovers 13.3 295th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.