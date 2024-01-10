Mississippi State vs. Tennessee January 10 Tickets & Start Time
The Tennessee Volunteers (9-3, 0-0 SEC) meet a fellow SEC team, the Mississippi State Bulldogs (10-2, 0-0 SEC), on Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at Humphrey Coliseum. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET and is available via SEC Network.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Mississippi State vs. Tennessee Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 10
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Mississippi State Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Mississippi State Players to Watch
- Cameron Matthews: 10.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jimmy Bell Jr.: 9.6 PTS, 9.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Josh Hubbard: 14.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- D.J. Jeffries: 7.0 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Dashawn Davis: 8.2 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Tennessee Players to Watch
- Josiah-Jordan James: 11.6 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jonas Aidoo: 11.0 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Dalton Knecht: 15.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Santiago Vescovi: 7.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Zakai Zeigler: 7.5 PTS, 1.9 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Mississippi State vs. Tennessee Stat Comparison
|Mississippi State Rank
|Mississippi State AVG
|Tennessee AVG
|Tennessee Rank
|167th
|75.5
|Points Scored
|77.1
|122nd
|21st
|62.8
|Points Allowed
|65.5
|63rd
|39th
|40.8
|Rebounds
|39.4
|71st
|75th
|10.6
|Off. Rebounds
|10.2
|103rd
|170th
|7.6
|3pt Made
|8.3
|107th
|88th
|15.3
|Assists
|16.3
|49th
|196th
|11.9
|Turnovers
|10.5
|76th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.