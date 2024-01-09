Tuesday's game at Foster Pavilion has the No. 12 BYU Cougars (12-2, 0-1 Big 12) taking on the No. 18 Baylor Bears (12-2, 1-0 Big 12) at 9:00 PM ET (on January 9). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 77-76 victory for BYU, so expect a competitive matchup.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Baylor vs. BYU Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, January 9, 2024

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Waco, Texas Venue: Foster Pavilion

Baylor vs. BYU Score Prediction

Prediction: BYU 77, Baylor 76

Spread & Total Prediction for Baylor vs. BYU

Computer Predicted Spread: BYU (-0.6)

BYU (-0.6) Computer Predicted Total: 153.6

Baylor's record against the spread this season is 8-4-0, while BYU's is 10-3-0. The Bears have an 8-4-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Cougars have a record of 5-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over. Over the last 10 games, Baylor is 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall while BYU has gone 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Baylor Performance Insights

The Bears' +263 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 18.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 88.1 points per game (seventh in college basketball) while giving up 69.4 per outing (135th in college basketball).

Baylor ranks 175th in college basketball at 36.6 rebounds per game. That's 7.7 more than the 28.9 its opponents average.

Baylor hits 3.5 more threes per contest than the opposition, 9.4 (34th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.9.

The Bears' 111.6 points per 100 possessions on offense rank first in college basketball, and the 87.8 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 120th in college basketball.

Baylor wins the turnover battle by 1.2 per game, committing 11.2 (130th in college basketball) while its opponents average 12.4.

BYU Performance Insights

The Cougars put up 88.2 points per game (sixth in college basketball) while giving up 62.2 per contest (12th in college basketball). They have a +364 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 26.0 points per game.

The 43.8 rebounds per game BYU accumulates rank seventh in the nation, 12.2 more than the 31.6 its opponents collect.

BYU knocks down 12.9 three-pointers per game (first in college basketball) while shooting 37.1% from deep (45th in college basketball). It is making 7.7 more threes than its opponents, who drain 5.2 per game at 26.4%.

BYU has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 10.1 per game (52nd in college basketball) while forcing 12.9 (99th in college basketball).

